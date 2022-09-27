EU Representative Visits Palestinian School Facing Imminent Threat of Demolition

The Representative of the European Union to Palestine, Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, visited on Tuesday the EU-funded Ras al-Teen elementary school, near Ramallah, which is facing the imminent threat of demolition by the Israeli authorities.

The EU representative said that the aim of the visit is to show solidarity with Palestinian students and residents of the Bedouin communities in the area.

He stressed that this visit expresses the EU’s clear position on the right of students to education in all areas, stating that supporting the right to education is an essential part of the EU’s work.

The school principal, Nora al-Azhari, urged the EU to assist in the school’s infrastructure development and provide for its needs as provided for other schools.

The school, which provides education to around 46 students living in nearby Bedouin communities, was built with EU funds in 2020 and received during the same year a demolition notice from the Israeli authorities under the pretext it is located in area C of the West Bank. The school is frequently subjected to raids and harassment by Jewish settlers and Israeli army forces.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)