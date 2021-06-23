Facebook Blocks Ex Mauritania Minister for Welcoming Hamas Leader

Facebook blocked former Mauritanian Minister Sidi Mohamed Ould Maham from posting on his page after he welcomed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh who is visiting Nouakchott, Safa news agency reported yesterday.

The former official welcomed Haniyeh and the accompanying delegation who arrived in the country to hold meetings with several popular and official figures.

In his post, Ould Maham hailed the president’s reception for Haniyeh, saying that this reception represents the real popular and official Mauritanian stances and principles related to the Palestinians and their cause.

Facebook deleted the post and blocked access to the minister’s page for 24 hours.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)