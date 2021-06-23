Israel Bans Islamic Movement Leader from Praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli occupation forces yesterday banned Member of the Higher Committee for Arabs of the Negev, Sheikh Osama Al-Uqbi, from praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque for one week, Arab48 reported.

During this time, Sheikh Al-Uqbi will be under investigation and the ban could be extended, the news site added.

Sheikh Al-Uqbi was questioned at Al-Qashlah Detention Centre in Jerusalem yesterday in the presence of his lawyer Khalid Zabarqeh. This came after he received a call summoning him last week, which he refused, saying an official letter would need to be sent to him.

The occupation police handed Sheikh Osama Al-Uqbi, a member of the Higher Orientation Committee in the Negev, a decision to banish him from Al-Aqsa Mosque for a week. pic.twitter.com/K0Hb1vl8tk — Shehab (@ShehabPal) June 22, 2021

“During the investigation, I was told that I am banned from praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Sheikh Al-Uqbi said.

He added:

“I told investigators that Al-Aqsa Mosque is an Islamic, Arabic and Palestinian site and your decision is arbitrary and illegal because I am a Palestinian Muslim and I have the right to enter the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque whenever I want.”

The lawyer condemned the decision to ban his client from the Muslim holy site and from performing prayers there, noting that this is a violation of international law.

He also said that this ban is illegal because the occupation does not have authority over Jerusalem, stressing that it is a “political” decision.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)