Family Massacred in Gaza: Israeli Bombing Kills Mother and Five Children

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza killed at least 31 people, including families, while Defense Minister Yisrael Katz vowed further escalation.

11 people, including a mother and five of her children, were killed, and several others were injured in two Israeli airstrikes that struck a house in the town of Jabaliya, northern Gaza, at dawn on Wednesday, Al-Jazeera reported.

According to the correspondent, the airstrikes completely destroyed the targeted house and caused damage to neighboring homes. Meanwhile, civil defense teams are struggling to reach those still trapped beneath the rubble.

In a separate attack, a man and a woman were killed in an Israeli drone strike in central Khan Yunis, southern Gaza. Their bodies were transferred to the Nasser Medical Complex.

Earlier, medical sources told Al-Jazeera that 31 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across various areas of Gaza since dawn on Tuesday.

Residents of Khan Yunis buried the victims of recent Israeli attacks. According to an Al Jazeera correspondent, one airstrike hit a tent sheltering displaced families north of Khan Yunis, killing an entire family.

🔴 An Israeli sniper shot and injured a Palestinian teenager in Gaza City’s Zaytoun district today. The teen was reportedly standing in his neighborhood when targeted. Medical teams were delayed for nearly 30 minutes as the military blocked ambulances from reaching him, local… pic.twitter.com/1EE5eg6DCY — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 26, 2025

Another airstrike west of the city killed a father and his son, while two brothers lost their lives in a bombing south of the city.

In central Gaza, five Palestinians were killed, and more than 20 were injured in strikes targeting residential areas in the Bureij refugee camp and Nakhil Street in Deir al-Balah.

Katz’s Threats

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz threatened to expand military operations, including land seizures and assassinations, if the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas maintains its stance.

During a visit to the Gaza Division headquarters, Katz stated, “I came here today to closely monitor the progress of the fighting and the readiness of the IDF forces on the ground to continue making decisions.”

He added that Israel’s priority is to recover the captured soldiers and warned that Hamas would face an “escalating price” if it did not change its position, including further territorial occupation, targeted assassinations, and the destruction of its infrastructure.

Hamas has insisted on a permanent ceasefire, a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the entry of humanitarian aid in exchange for the release of Israeli detainees, in line with the terms of a mediated ceasefire agreement.

However, Israel violated the agreement last week and resumed its assault on Gaza.

Amid ongoing bombardment, demonstrations took place in northern Gaza, where citizens called for an end to Israel’s war against the Strip. Protesters carried signs reading “Stop the war,” “Enough displacement and homelessness,” “Our children’s lives are not cheap,” and “We want to live in peace and security.”

During the protests, Gaza residents received text messages from Israeli authorities claiming that “the solution is in your hands” and accusing Hamas of leading them to destruction.

However, elders and local leaders in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, affirmed their support for the Palestinian resistance and rejected any attempt to isolate their area from the broader struggle.

In a statement, they said, “We cannot allow today’s spontaneous protests to be exploited for political purposes at such a critical time in our fight against the enemy.”

They also condemned attempts by “infiltrators” to misrepresent the situation.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(AJA, PC)