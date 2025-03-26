LIVE BLOG: Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza | Mass Detentions in West Bank – Day 537

Gaza faces a worsening humanitarian catastrophe as water, healthcare, and basic services collapse under Israeli attacks.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces intensify mass arrests across the West Bank, targeting refugee camps.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,021 Palestinians and injured 113,274 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Israeli Academics Lead Jerusalem Protests Against Government Decisions
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli university professors are spearheading demonstrations in Jerusalem to protest two government actions: the dismissal of Shin Bet security chief Ronen Bar and a vote of no confidence against the government’s legal advisor.
Doctors Without Borders Warns of Gaza's Water Crisis
AL-JAZEERA:
The international medical organization Doctors Without Borders has issued a dire warning about Gaza’s collapsing water infrastructure.
Their report details how Israeli restrictions on electricity and fuel have effectively blocked access to clean water, forcing desperate residents to consume contaminated supplies.
Sniper Attack Wounds Palestinian in Gaza Neighborhood
PALESTINIAN MEDIA:
An Israeli sniper shot and injured a Palestinian teenager in Gaza City’s Zaytoun district earlier today. The victim was reportedly standing in his neighborhood when targeted.
Medical teams rushed to the scene, but the military prevented ambulances from approaching for nearly 30 minutes, according to local sources.
🔴 An Israeli sniper shot and injured a Palestinian teenager in Gaza City’s Zaytoun district today. The teen was reportedly standing in his neighborhood when targeted.
Medical teams were delayed for nearly 30 minutes as the military blocked ambulances from reaching him, local… pic.twitter.com/1EE5eg6DCY
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 26, 2025
UN Reports Collapse of Gaza's Health System
OCHA:
The United Nations humanitarian office issued an emergency alert about Gaza’s medical infrastructure. Their report documents:
- Exhausted medical staff working without supplies
- Repeated attacks on ambulances and hospitals
- Complete breakdown of emergency services
“These aren’t battlefield incidents – they’re systematic attacks on healthcare that violate international law,” stated the UN spokesperson, demanding immediate international intervention.
Israeli Forces Conduct Mass Arrests in Refugee Camps
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli military units stormed two major Palestinian refugee camps overnight. In Aida camp near Bethlehem and Balata camp outside Nablus, soldiers conducted house-to-house searches, detaining dozens of young men.
Palestinian Killed in Beit Lahia Airstrike
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli airstrike on Beit Lahiya killed at least one Palestinian civilian and wounded several others this morning. The victim, identified as a 42-year-old shopkeeper, was reportedly standing outside his home when targeted.
Israeli Forces Storm Balata Camp Near Nablus
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli troops raided Balata refugee camp east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
Be the first to comment