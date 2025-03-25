Israel Wants to ‘Continue Genocide Unattended by Witnesses’ – Dr Mads Gilbert

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Dr. Gilbert’s remarks follow the UN announcement on Monday that it “has taken the difficult decision to reduce the Organization’s footprint in Gaza.”

Renowned Norwegian doctor and humanitarian Mads Gilbert has expressed grave concern over the escalating situation in Gaza, calling it “extremely worrisome.”

“The Israelis obviously want to get rid of international staffers in Gaza by attacking sites like the UN guesthouse and the ICRC HQ, killing or wounding expats,” Gilbert told the Palestine Chronicle on Monday.

This allows Israel to “continue the genocide unattended by witnesses and reports from international humanitarian workers and formal international presence, as well as international sites and HQs,” he added.

UN Facility Struck

Last Wednesday, an Israeli airstrike targeted a UN facility in Gaza, killing one staff member and injuring five others, some seriously. While in Rafah on Monday, an office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was damaged by an explosive projectile, according to the organization.

Gilbert also highlighted the growing dangers faced by journalists in the besieged enclave, saying, “Of course, journalists are also targeted—two more were killed today.”

He added that “it seems the UN has already decided to ‘reduce footprints’ in Gaza,” instead of sending an armed UN peacekeeping force to Gaza and the West Bank “right NOW!”

UN Site Struck

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stressed that in the past week, Israel carried out devastating strikes on Gaza, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians, including UN personnel, with no humanitarian aid being allowed to enter the Strip since early March.

“As a result, the Secretary-General has taken the difficult decision to reduce the Organization’s footprint in Gaza, even as humanitarian needs soar and our concern over the protection of civilians intensifies,” Dujarric said.

He, however, noted that the UN “is not leaving Gaza,” and “remains committed to continuing to provide aid that civilians depend on for their survival and protection.”

‘Caused by Israeli Tank’

After cutting off all humanitarian aid into Gaza for three weeks – the longest suspension since October 7, 2023 – Dujarric said Israeli officials have indicated that they intend to continue their military campaign across Gaza and annex territory to pressure Hamas.

The UN spokesperson said that based on the information currently available, the strikes hitting a UN compound in Deir Al Balah on March 19 “were caused by an Israeli tank.”

One international UN staff member was killed and five injured, several seriously, on the premises of @UNOPS, the UN Office for Project Services, in #Gaza on Wednesday.

The strikes claimed the life of a UN colleague from Bulgaria and left six others – from France, Moldova, North Macedonia, Palestine and the United Kingdom – with severe injuries, some of them life-altering, he added.

Denial of Aid ‘Must End’

Dujarric emphasized that the location of the UN compound was well known “to the parties” to the conflict.

“I reiterate that all parties to the conflict are bound by international law to protect the absolute inviolability of UN premises. Without this, our colleagues face intolerable risks as they work to save the lives of civilians,” he stated.

The Secretary General, Dujarric continued, “strongly condemns these strikes and demands a full, thorough and independent investigation on this incident.”

He also stressed that the “denial of lifesaving aid must end” and urged all states to “use all their leverage to stop the conflict and ensure respect for international law – by applying diplomatic and economic pressure and combating impunity.”

The Secretary-General, he added, also renewed his urgent call “for the restoration of the ceasefire to bring an end to the anguish.”

