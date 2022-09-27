Father Manuel Musallam Calls on Palestinian Christians to Protect Al-Aqsa Mosque from Israeli Raids

Palestinian catholic priest Father Manuel Musallam called for all Christians in Palestine to mobilize and protect Al-Aqsa Mosque from planned Jewish settler raids in the coming days and weeks, the Middle East Monitor reported.

In a press release on Monday, Musallam said that the “success of the settler plans to demolish Al-Aqsa Mosque means the demolition of the Christian and Islamic existence in Jerusalem.”

Heavily armed Israeli occupation troops attack and assault the Palestinians standing to defend Al-Aqsa mosque from the constant colonial Israeli settlers’ raids. pic.twitter.com/qiN3Xax1da — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) September 27, 2022

Addressing Christians in Jerusalem and across historic Palestine, he asked they must “stand side-by-side along with Muslim brothers, defending Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Israeli aggression.”

Musallam, who served in Jordan, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip before his retirement, highlighted the importance of mobilization in the streets and roads leading to Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Sever restrictive measures are being enforced by the lsraeli occupation forces in the Old City in Jerusalem to prevent Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque. pic.twitter.com/27Bi8YbmLa — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) September 27, 2022

He also called for organizing “united Islamic-Christian marches in all the Palestinians cities and towns to move towards Jerusalem and reiterate their Palestinian identity against the occupation’s plans.”

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)