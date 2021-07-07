Palestinians in Israel to Organize Palestine Flag March

Palestinian citizens in Israel are planning to organize a Palestine Flag March on Friday in response to Israel’s Flag March which is held annually in May.

Safa news agency reported the Coordinator of the Kifah Movement, Muaz Bayadseh, saying that the march will launch at 3 pm in Umm Al-Fahm. The event is an effort to unite Palestinians across Israel and revive the raising of the Palestinian flag, with Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem also taking part.

Participants, he said, are aware of the Israeli harassment and aggression they will be subjected to during the event.

Israeli occupation forces attack a Palestinian woman for raising the Palestinian flag during the setters' flag march in East Jerusalem. #JerusalemMassAttack pic.twitter.com/7mA3S7VPpV — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) June 15, 2021

It is hoped the event will become an annual fixture.

One of the organizers told Safa: “Israel has banned the Palestine flag in Lod, Ramlah, Haifa and Yafa, but we pledge to raise a large number of them in these cities.”

In 2018, an Israeli MK suggested a bill to punish anyone who lifts the Palestinian flag in Israel after it was flown in the center of Tel Aviv during a demonstration against the Nation-State law, which states that Israel does not belong to all its citizens, but is instead the “the Nation-State of the Jewish people”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)