Five Palestinian Children Die in House Fire near Hebron

March 26, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Five children died in house fire near Hebron. (Photo: via QNN)

Five Palestinian children died today and their parents were critically injured after a fire erupted in their home in the town of Taffuh, near the city of Hebron (Al Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mayor of Taffuh, Mahmoud Erzekat, told WAFA that five children between five and 14 years of age died after a fire erupted in their home. Another 15 people were injured, including the children’s parents whose condition was described as critical.

All of the wounded were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains unknown until this moment.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

