Five Palestinian Children Die in House Fire near Hebron

Five Palestinian children died today and their parents were critically injured after a fire erupted in their home in the town of Taffuh, near the city of Hebron (Al Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mayor of Taffuh, Mahmoud Erzekat, told WAFA that five children between five and 14 years of age died after a fire erupted in their home. Another 15 people were injured, including the children’s parents whose condition was described as critical.

BREAKING: Five Palestinian children died in Hebron after a fire erupted in their home in the town of Taffuh, south of the occupied West Bank, according to local sources. pic.twitter.com/P4TDjFAbex — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 26, 2022

All of the wounded were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains unknown until this moment.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)