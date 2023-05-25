Israeli Forces Storm Refugee Camp, Injure 13 Palestinians near Jericho (VIDEO)

May 25, 2023 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Destruction left behind by Israeli occupation forces after storming dozens of Palestinian houses in the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp. (Photo: via WAFA)

13 Palestinian youths were wounded by Israeli gunfire as Israeli occupation forces stormed the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, south of the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that large forces of the Israeli army stormed the camp from several directions, and deployed on the rooftops of the camps’ houses.

Israeli soldiers raided more than 50 houses, including the homes of the governor of Jericho and the Jordan Valley, Jihad Abu al-Assal, and his sons. They also surrounded the house of a Palestinian resident and fired missiles at him.

Local sources added that the occupation forces fired bullets and toxic gas bombs at Palestinian youths, injuring 13 young men with live bullets.

One of the casualties was reported to be in critical condition.

The director of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society in Jericho, Eid Brahma, told WAFA that the occupation forces also detained 14 youths during the raid into the camp.

Israeli troops closed all entrances to the camp with dirt mounds and prevented the residents from entering or leaving it. They also prevented ambulances from entering, as heavy military vehicles were present at the scene.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*