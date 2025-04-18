Five Tanks and Mortar Shells – Resistance Roundup – Day 560

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza have reported a series of operations against Israeli military occupation targets in recent days, underscoring a return to direct combat.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced engagements in the southern Gaza Strip, specifically near Qizan al-Najjar, south of Khan Yunis. On Wednesday, their fighters confirmed the detonation of three high-explosive devices targeting two Israeli D9 bulldozers.

In a separate operation on the same day, Al-Qassam stated that their forces lured an Israeli unit near a booby-trapped tunnel. Upon the arrival and entry of several soldiers, the tunnel entrance was detonated with multiple explosives, reportedly resulting in casualties among the Israeli forces.

Continuing their operations in the same area on Thursday, Al-Qassam Brigades reported targeting three Israeli D9 military bulldozers with a Yassin 105 shell, a Shuath explosive device, and a barrel bomb.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, released footage documenting their fighters targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles that had entered the city of Rafah. The footage reportedly showed the use of mortar shells and 107mm rockets in these engagements.

Below are the latest statements by the main Resistance force in Gaza.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“After returning from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed the detonation of three high-explosive devices on two Zionist D9 bulldozers on Wednesday afternoon in the Qizan al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

“After returning from the frontlines, our fighters confirmed that they lured a Zionist force near the mouth of a booby-trapped tunnel. As soon as members of the force arrived at the location and several soldiers entered inside, the tunnel entrance was detonated with multiple explosive devices, resulting in a number of the force’s members being killed and wounded. This took place on the afternoon of the day before yesterday, Wednesday, in the “Qizan Al-Najjar” area, south of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted three zionist D9 military bulldozers with a Yassin 105 shell, a Shuath explosive device, and a barrel bomb yesterday, Thursday, in the Qizan al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Watch: Saraya Al-Quds display footage of their fighters targeting Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles that had infiltrated the city of Rafah with a number of mortar shells and 107mm rockets.

“Translation Notes:

“Date: Saturday 12/4/2025

“0:28 – Striking enemy command and control headquarters in Bina camp, south of Rafah.

“1:20 – ‘Our morale is high and we will not leave our places, with God’s permission. And if they return, we shall return’.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)