Hezbollah Fires Rockets at Israel in ‘Initial Response’ to Arouri’s Assassination

January 6, 2024 Blog, News
The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah posted a video on Sunday, October 29. (Photo: Hezbollah Military Media, Video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Israeli army spokesman confirmed that they had monitored the launching of about 40 rocket shells from southern Lebanon towards the Mount Meron area in Israel.

The Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah said in a statement on Saturday, that it fired 62 missiles at the Israeli Meron Air Surveillance Base as part of the “initial response” to the assassination of “the great leader Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri”.

Al-Arouri, the Deputy Chief of Hamas’ Political Bureau, was assassinated by an Israeli drone in a southern suburb of Beirut on January 2. 

“Meron Base is the sole center for administration, surveillance, and air control in the northern part of” Israel, Hezbollah said in the statement, adding that it caused direct casualties. 

Al-Jazeera reported that 32 missiles were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israeli positions in Upper Galilee, in addition to six Kornet guided missiles.

Another missile was reportedly fired from southern Lebanon towards an Israeli military site in the Metulla settlement.

The Israeli army spokesman confirmed on Saturday that they had monitored the launching of about 40 rocket shells from southern Lebanon towards the Mount Meron area in Israel.

The spokesman added that the Israeli army targeted a rocket launcher in southern Lebanon.  

The army reportedly ordered the closure of all streets and intersections along the Lebanese-Israeli border. 

According to the Israeli Channel 12, sirens sounded in 94 towns and cities on the border with Lebanon, including Safed and Karmiel in Upper Galilee.

War Looming

On Friday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah reiterated that a response to Al-Arouri’s assassination is “inevitably coming”. 

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), Israeli government officials warned on Friday of the possibility of a “limited war breaking out” between Israel and Hezbollah if an agreement was not reached to remove the group’s forces from the Lebanese border.

KAN added that a war with Hezbollah could lead to comprehensive escalation in the region.

(PC, AJA)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*