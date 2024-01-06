Hezbollah Fires Rockets at Israel in ‘Initial Response’ to Arouri’s Assassination

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army spokesman confirmed that they had monitored the launching of about 40 rocket shells from southern Lebanon towards the Mount Meron area in Israel.

The Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah said in a statement on Saturday, that it fired 62 missiles at the Israeli Meron Air Surveillance Base as part of the “initial response” to the assassination of “the great leader Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri”.

Al-Arouri, the Deputy Chief of Hamas’ Political Bureau, was assassinated by an Israeli drone in a southern suburb of Beirut on January 2.

“Meron Base is the sole center for administration, surveillance, and air control in the northern part of” Israel, Hezbollah said in the statement, adding that it caused direct casualties.

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: About 40 rocket shells have been launched from Lebanon towards the Mount Meron area in Israel. HEZBOLLAH: We targeted Meron Air Base as an initial response to the assassination of Al-Arouri. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/9xsl0Lml4i pic.twitter.com/xdFQjWVIvE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 6, 2024

Al-Jazeera reported that 32 missiles were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israeli positions in Upper Galilee, in addition to six Kornet guided missiles.

Another missile was reportedly fired from southern Lebanon towards an Israeli military site in the Metulla settlement.

The spokesman added that the Israeli army targeted a rocket launcher in southern Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces launched artillery shelling on various areas in southern Lebanon, amid an intense flight of warplanes. Sirens sounded in 94 towns on the border with Lebanon. Six Kornet guided missiles were launched towards Israeli positions off the… pic.twitter.com/9N2sR1ka8F — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 6, 2024

The army reportedly ordered the closure of all streets and intersections along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

According to the Israeli Channel 12, sirens sounded in 94 towns and cities on the border with Lebanon, including Safed and Karmiel in Upper Galilee.

War Looming

On Friday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah reiterated that a response to Al-Arouri’s assassination is “inevitably coming”.

“The magnitude of the evils resulting from remaining silent over this breach is greater than any risks that may come from the response.” – Hassan Nasrallahhttps://t.co/YSxGpLrf1l pic.twitter.com/DNYdyFr28K — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 5, 2024

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), Israeli government officials warned on Friday of the possibility of a “limited war breaking out” between Israel and Hezbollah if an agreement was not reached to remove the group’s forces from the Lebanese border.

KAN added that a war with Hezbollah could lead to comprehensive escalation in the region.

(PC, AJA)