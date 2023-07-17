Following a Long Wait, Biden Invites Netanyahu to White House

July 17, 2023 Blog, News
US President Joe Biden (L) with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: Video Grab)

US President Joe Biden has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to Washington for an official visit, a statement from the Israeli leader’s office said on Monday, Reuters reports.

The move marks a shift in US-Israeli relations as most Israeli prime ministers had already received an invitation to the White House this far into their terms.

Netanyahu, on the other hand, has waited for nearly seven months to receive such an invite.

It remains unclear what compelled Biden to change his attitude towards Netanyahu and his right-wing government.

The two leaders shared a “long and warm” conversation, the Israeli statement said, focused on curbing supposed threats from Iran and its so-called proxies and strengthening the alliance between the two countries.

‘Biden is Rude’: Netanyahu’s Allies Attack US President

Netanyahu told the US President he would try to form a “broad public consensus” on controversial legislation in Israel that would see its highest court stripped of much of its powers.

