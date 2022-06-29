Jewish Settlers Harrass Palestinian Children in Hebron, Scare Them with Dogs

June 29, 2022 Blog, News
Israeli soldiers isolate Hebron to facilitate Jewish settlers raid. (Photo: Video Grab)

Jewish settlers on Wednesday terrorized Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Arij Jaabari, who is in charge of a summer camp for children, said that while children were taking part in a field trip to the Ibrahimi Mosque, a group of Jewish settlers harassed them, cursing them with foul and racist words and scaring them with their dogs.

Jaabari said the children were gravely terrified and that Israeli soldiers in the area did not intervene to stop the settlers.

Dozens of extremist settlers live in illegal settlement enclaves in the heart of the old city of Hebron, in an area that remained under Israeli military control following the signing of the Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestinians in 1993.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

