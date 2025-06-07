France Opens Investigations into French-Israeli Citizens over Complicity in Genocide

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

French anti-terror prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into French-Israeli citizens accused of blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza, potentially implicating them in genocide and crimes against humanity.

French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into whether certain “French-Israeli activists” may be complicit in genocide and responsible for crimes against humanity, following allegations they obstructed humanitarian aid shipments destined for the Gaza Strip, US media reported on Friday.

According to the American digital newspaper Politico, France’s National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the inquiry was initiated after two nongovernmental organizations filed legal complaints in November.

The events under scrutiny reportedly occurred between January and May 2024 in Israel, Egypt, and the Gaza Strip.

Under French law, individuals habitually residing in France can be prosecuted for crimes such as genocide or crimes against humanity committed abroad.

Although the prosecutor’s office did not name specific individuals or organizations under investigation, local media reports suggest that two Zionist groups—Israël is Forever and Tzav 9—are the main focus.

Both groups have been previously linked to campaigns opposing humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.

According to Politico, Tzav 9 had been subjected to sanctions by both the European Union and the United States earlier this year for its alleged role in blocking aid trucks. However, the US Treasury rescinded its sanctions against the group on the day Donald Trump assumed the presidency.

Reacting to the investigation, a spokesperson for Tzav 9 reportedly dismissed the case in a post on social media platform X, writing that the legal action was “a joke.”

“I’m being targeted because I dare campaign and protest so that the humanitarian aid doesn’t fall into the hands of a terrorist organization such as Hamas,” the spokesperson claimed.

Politico noted that neither Tzav 9 nor Israël is Forever responded to media inquiries by the time of publication.

This legal move coincides with mounting international pressure on Israel to facilitate the entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 54,000, wounding more than 125,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(The Palestine Chronicle)