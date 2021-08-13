Palestinian Bus Driver Injured in Jewish Settler Attack in Jerusalem

A Palestinian bus driver today sustained wounds in a Jewish settler attack in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Muhammad al-Qaq, a resident of Silwan, told WAFA that a Jewish settler brutally assaulted the driver as he was driving a bus in the neighborhood, inflicting cuts in his face and neck.

The 47-year-old driver was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

The entire neighborhood of Palestinians have gathered on their balconies to watch their neighbors home get demolished. Tens of families were given the same demolition order by the Israeli government. The UN considers this area occupied under international law. pic.twitter.com/gd5GNAXkje — Lama Al-Arian (@lalarian) August 10, 2021

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)