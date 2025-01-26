Gaza Ceasefire Breached: Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinians Waiting to Return Home

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces opened fire on a group of displaced Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday, injuring five, including a child, while they awaited permission to return home as per the ceasefire agreement.

The incident occurred while they were waiting for permission to return to the Gaza and Northern Gaza governorates, as per the ceasefire agreement.

A medical source at Al-Awda Hospital in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza, reported that five injured Palestinians arrived at the hospital, having been shot by Israeli forces while gathered on Al-Rashid Street at Taba Al-Nuwiri, west of the camp.

Al-Jazeera cited eyewitnesses as reporting that hundreds of displaced Palestinians spent the night outdoors in cold conditions at Taba Al-Nuwiri, the last accessible point west before moving toward the northern Gaza Governorate.

Despite the resistance fulfilling its part of the agreement by handing over 4 Israeli soldiers, the Israeli occupation continues to evade the ceasefire terms and stall on withdrawing from the Netzarim axis.

They reportedly said that Israeli military vehicles positioned on the Netzarim axis, which separates the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip, opened fire at the Palestinians gathered in the area.

The Palestinians were waiting for the Israeli army to withdraw from the axis to allow them to return to Gaza and the north, as agreed upon in the ceasefire.

The Case of Arbel Yehuda

In recent hours, the case of Israeli detainee Arbel Yehud in Gaza has escalated tensions, threatening the continuation of the ceasefire.

Tel Aviv showed obstinacy, linking her release to the return of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to northern Gaza.

A statement issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, “Israel will not allow residents of Gaza to return to the north of the Strip until Arbel Yehuda, who is still being held by Palestinian factions, is released.”

A senior Hamas source to Al Jazeera: We have informed the mediators that Arbel Yahud is alive and will be released next Saturday. A senior source in Islamic Jihad to Al Jazeera: Arbel Yahud is a captive held by Saraya Al-Quds as a military personnel.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas said in a statement that Israel is “fully responsible for obstructing the implementation of the agreement”.

The movement confirmed that it “continues to engage with mediators regarding the occupation’s prevention of the return of displaced persons from the south to the north, which constitutes a violation and breach of the ceasefire agreement.”

“The occupation is stalling under the pretext of the captive Arbel Yehuda, despite the fact that the movement has informed mediators that she is alive and has provided all necessary guarantees for her release,” the statement added.

On January 19, 2025, a ceasefire agreement in Gaza began, including an exchange of prisoners between Hamas and Israel, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians at the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza prevented by Israeli occupation forces from returning to northern Gaza.

The agreement consists of three phases, each lasting 42 days.

The war in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, has already displaced millions, leaving behind devastation and one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent history.

Between October 2023 and January 2025, Israeli attacks in Gaza resulted in over 158,000 deaths and injuries, most of them women and children, with over 14,000 still missing.

