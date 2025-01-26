Israeli Forces Intensify Assault on Jenin, Killing 12, Including 2-Year-Old Child

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces have escalated their aggression on Jenin and its refugee camp, marking six consecutive days of heavy military operations.

The Lebanese news network Al Mayadeen reported that additional Israeli reinforcements were deployed on Sunday, amplifying the scale of the assault, which has resulted in widespread destruction and loss of life.

Israeli military vehicles remain stationed around Jenin Governmental Hospital, severely restricting civilian movement and obstructing access to critical medical services.

Palestinian media reports confirm that over 20 homes have been demolished in the refugee camp, many of which were deliberately detonated by Israeli units. Reports also indicate that several martyrs remain trapped beneath the rubble.

PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY: A two-year-old Palestinian girl was killed after being shot by Israeli forces in the village of Muthallath al-Shuhada, south of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/CuNpQsXqaz — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 25, 2025

Throughout the week, Israeli forces have burned homes and systematically demolished others, with frequent explosions reverberating across the camp. Reinforcements have also been dispatched to Qabatiya, while Apache helicopters hover over the area.

At the same time, infrastructure at the entrance to Al-Yamun, northwest of Jenin, is being systematically destroyed.

Two-Year-Old Killed by Israeli Sniper

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that Abdul Jawad Al-Ghoul, 26, succumbed to injuries inflicted by Israeli gunfire during last Tuesday’s incursion.

Meanwhile, two-year-old Leila Al-Khatib was fatally shot in the head by an Israeli sniper near Al-Shuhada Triangle, south of Jenin.

Meanwhile, Resistance fighters have continued to confront Israeli forces. The Israeli military has admitted that three of its soldiers were injured during the confrontations, one critically.

The commander of the Al-Quds Brigades in the West Bank stated that the Resistance would soon reveal evidence that Israel’s failure to achieve a symbolic victory in Gaza is being mirrored in Jenin.

Two-year-old Palestinian girl killed in the lsraeli aggression on Jenin, northern West Bank. pic.twitter.com/noRjdFZxNM — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) January 26, 2025

He noted that Resistance fighters had successfully ambushed Israeli forces and their military vehicles, demonstrating steadfast defiance despite the ongoing assault.

UN Condemns Israeli Military Tactics

The United Nations has expressed serious concerns about the Israeli military’s actions in Jenin, describing its tactics as “methods developed for war fighting” and questioning their legality.

“We are deeply concerned by the use of unlawful lethal force in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank,” UN human rights office spokesman Thameen al-Kheetan said during a media briefing in Geneva.

Al-Kheetan highlighted the use of multiple airstrikes and indiscriminate shooting, including targeting unarmed civilians attempting to flee or find safety. He emphasized that these operations likely violate international human rights laws and standards applicable to law enforcement.

Since Tuesday, at least 12 Palestinians have been killed and 40 injured, according to the UN, with most casualties reportedly being unarmed civilians.

The UN has called for independent investigations into all killings and emphasized the need for accountability for unlawful actions.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)