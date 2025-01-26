South Lebanon Defies Occupation: Civilians Return as Israeli Fire Kills 11

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The 60-day deadline for Israeli withdrawal from south Lebanon has expired, yet Israeli forces continue their occupation, forcing Lebanese civilians to reclaim their homes under fire.

The 60-day deadline for the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from all Lebanese territories expired on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 4 AM (GMT+2), yet Israeli forces have failed to comply with the terms of the ceasefire agreement, continuing their violations and occupation of southern Lebanese villages.

A spokesperson for the Israeli army issued a statement urging residents in south Lebanon to refrain from returning to their homes, warning that any movement would be met with force.

However, in a courageous act of defiance, the people of south Lebanon, particularly the residents of Kfar Kila and al-Khiam, began to return to their homes.

https://twitter.com/SuppressedNws/status/1883444451668070812

The Lebanese news network Al Mayadeen reported that the residents, determined to reclaim their land after over two months of Israeli occupation, crossed the boundaries set by the Lebanese army to confront the violations of the ceasefire agreement.

In response to their attempts to return, Israeli occupation forces opened fire on the civilians, as they tried to cross into their towns.

According to Al-Jazeera, at least 11 Lebanese were killed and 83 wounded by Israeli gunfire.

Al-Mayadeen reported that Israeli machine gun bursts and shells were fired in the direction of the returning civilians as they walked on foot toward their homes in Houla and Mays al-Jabal.

The Lebanese Army Command issued a statement urging residents to delay entering the southern border areas due to the risk of mines and unexploded ordnance left behind by Israeli forces.

In a statement, the army emphasized the importance of exercising caution and following the directives of the Lebanese military to ensure the safety of returning civilians.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1883518218599645198

The army’s efforts to secure the area and assist in the safe return of civilians are being hindered by the continued Israeli violations.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah issued a stern warning, declaring that any violation of the 60-day deadline would be considered a blatant breach of the ceasefire agreement and an encroachment on Lebanese sovereignty.

Hezbollah further stated that such violations would compel the Lebanese state to take all necessary actions to reclaim and liberate its land, using all methods available under international law.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)