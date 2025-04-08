Gaza Death Toll Rises as Airstrikes Continue, Medical Supplies Run Out

Intense Israeli airstrikes have killed dozens in Gaza, pushing the healthcare system to the brink due to severe shortages of essential medical supplies and widespread displacement.

Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have resulted in 60 deaths since Monday morning, Al-Jazeera reported, citing medical sources. The Ministry of Health has urgently appealed for aid due to a critical lack of medicines and medical supplies.

An Israeli airstrike west of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza killed nine Palestinians, including three children, Al-Jazeera reported.

Additionally, a Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli drone strike near Al-Wahda Tower in western Gaza City.

Earlier, an Israeli airstrike targeting a food distribution center west of Khan Yunis killed seven Palestinians, including two children, and injured others.

Moreover, two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a café near Asdaa city, north of Khan Yunis, while a drone strike in the Qizan al-Najjar area of the same city injured several Palestinians.

This followed the death of a Palestinian in an Israeli bombing of Abasan al-Kabira, east of the city.

Israeli forces shelled the eastern Gaza neighborhoods of Shejayea and Zaytoun. pic.twitter.com/eJCqFhXHJl — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 8, 2025

In northern Gaza, three Palestinians were killed and several others were injured when an Israeli airstrike hit civilians near the “General Security Junction” northwest of Gaza City.

Israeli shelling of two civilian gatherings, one in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood south of Gaza City and another in the town of Jabaliya to the north, resulted in the killing of five Palestinians and a number of injuries.

Subsequently, two more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli artillery attack on Al-Nazzaz Street in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. In the west of the city, a bombing that targeted a group of civilians near Al-Wahda Tower killed one Palestinian and injured others.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza issued a distress call highlighting the severe shortage of essential medicines and medical supplies in hospitals. They attribute this to the ongoing closure of crossings, which has disrupted healthcare services and surgical operations, particularly with the increasing number of casualties from intensified Israeli attacks.

Meanwhile, UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric stated that nearly 400,000 people have been newly displaced within the Gaza Strip since Israel resumed its aggression less than three weeks ago, representing one in five Palestinians in the area.

Dujarric added that “no arrangements were made to ensure their safety and survival, a responsibility that falls on Israel as the occupying power.”

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave.

(PC, AJA)