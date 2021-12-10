WATCH: Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Youth near Nablus

Israeli forces on Friday shot and seriously injured a Palestinian youth in the town of Beita, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Emergency and Ambulance Department at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), said that Israeli forces opened fire towards the villagers who protested the pillage of their land to build a new illegal settlement atop the Sbeih Mountain (Jabal Sabih), near the town.

BREAKING | A #Palestinian protester was critically injured in the head after being shot with gunfire by the Israeli occupation forces in the village of Beita, north of the occupied West Bank, according to witnesses. pic.twitter.com/v44UzqmzT0 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 10, 2021

The casualty, Ahmad added, sustained serious injuries after being hit by live ammunition in the head. He was rushed to the hospital for urgent treatment.

The residents of Beita and the surrounding villages have been holding weekly Friday rallies to protest the construction of the new illegal Jewish settlement of Givat Eviatar.

A young man at Sbaih mountain, Beita village has been shot in his head by occupation forces.

[r] pic.twitter.com/ApcL4XS64k — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) December 10, 2021

Israeli forces have used fatal violence to disperse the rallies, killing six Palestinians from the town and injuring over 600 others in almost a month.

A Palestinian youngster is critically wounded after being shot by an israeli in the village of Beita in Nablus #HumanRightsDay or not? pic.twitter.com/beznExWlZc — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) December 10, 2021

Over 600,000 settlers live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)