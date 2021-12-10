WATCH: Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Youth near Nablus

December 10, 2021 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
An injured Palestinian being evacuated by medics after being shot by Israeli troops in Beita, near Nablus. (Photo: Courtesy Quds News)

Israeli forces on Friday shot and seriously injured a Palestinian youth in the town of Beita, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Emergency and Ambulance Department at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), said that Israeli forces opened fire towards the villagers who protested the pillage of their land to build a new illegal settlement atop the Sbeih Mountain (Jabal Sabih), near the town.

The casualty, Ahmad added, sustained serious injuries after being hit by live ammunition in the head. He was rushed to the hospital for urgent treatment.

The residents of Beita and the surrounding villages have been holding weekly Friday rallies to protest the construction of the new illegal Jewish settlement of Givat Eviatar.

Israeli forces have used fatal violence to disperse the rallies, killing six Palestinians from the town and injuring over 600 others in almost a month.

Over 600,000 settlers live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

