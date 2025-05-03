Gaza Interior Ministry: Collaborators Exploiting War to Spread Chaos

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Gaza Interior Ministry says collaborators are fueling chaos amid the war, as an Israeli strike kills a police officer and a child.

The Ministry of Interior and National Security in the Gaza Strip has announced that individuals it described as agents of the Israeli occupation are currently working to spread chaos, taking advantage of the ongoing war of extermination.

The ministry reported the killing of a police officer and a child following an Israeli airstrike that targeted a security force pursuing a group of criminals.

In a statement issued early Saturday, the Ministry said, “in these difficult circumstances, a group of outlaws—including collaborators with the occupation and saboteurs—has emerged to endanger the lives of citizens and spread fear and disorder.”

These individuals, the statement explained, have been involved in robbing shops and looting both public and private property, exploiting the occupation’s systematic targeting of the security and police apparatus, as well as the institutions that uphold the resilience of the Palestinian people.

Several Palestinian police officers were murdered in a Zionist airstrike while pursuing looters from Israeli-backed gangs near Al-Thawra Street in western Gaza City. The regime is using gangs to intensify the starvation.#GazaHolocaust pic.twitter.com/uWYxGatQo9 — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) May 3, 2025

The ministry added that security forces have begun field operations to track down those responsible. During these efforts, one of the forces was directly targeted multiple times by Israeli aircraft late Friday night.

As a result, a police officer and a child were killed, and several other members of the security forces and civilians were wounded.

Describing the situation as part of a “malicious plot,” the ministry emphasized that the occupation’s ongoing attacks on security personnel reveal the extent of the conspiracy being carried out against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

It also pointed to the role of collaborators, accusing them of lacking any sense of national duty or loyalty to their people.

The ministry affirmed its determination to continue pursuing “anyone who dares to cooperate with the occupation,” declaring that it would strike “with an iron fist all these traitors.”

It also praised the Palestinian people and the “honorable and steadfast families who have declared their support in confronting this malicious conspiracy.”

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)