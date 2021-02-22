Gaza Launches National Vaccination Campaign against COVID-19

The Palestinian Ministry of Health today launched a national vaccination campaign against coronavirus.

Patients deemed most at risk were inoculated in the first phase of the rollout of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccination, with former Palestinian Authority Minister of Health, Dr. Riyad Al-Zanoun, amongst the first to receive the injection.

WATCH: #Gaza receives first covid vaccines#Israel allowed #Palestinian officials to transfer 1,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine donated by #Russia from the occupied West Bank READ: https://t.co/E6rnjkoLbI pic.twitter.com/yu2d8fPg1X — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) February 18, 2021

Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health Dr. Medhat Muheisen said this stage is important as part of efforts being made to confront the coronavirus pandemic and dampen the outbreak curve.

Medical staff will be among the first to receive the 2,000 doses of the vaccine which were allowed into Gaza late last week, days after it was due to arrive as a result of Israeli occupation forces blocking the transfer of the potentially life-saving medication.

The Israeli regime has allowed a small shipment of Sputnik V vaccines to reach the Gaza Strip after coming under heavy pressure by human rights organizations. Press TV's Ashraf Shannon reports from Gaza pic.twitter.com/bIexBlLgby — Press TV (@PressTV) February 19, 2021

The vaccines were donated by Russia. Calls have been made for Palestinians to register for the vaccine via the Sehaty app. The UAE has sent Gaza a further 20,000 doses.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)