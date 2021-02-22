Gaza Launches National Vaccination Campaign against COVID-19

February 22, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
The Palestinian Ministry of Health launched a national vaccination campaign against coronavirus. (Photo: Video Grab)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health today launched a national vaccination campaign against coronavirus.

Patients deemed most at risk were inoculated in the first phase of the rollout of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccination, with former Palestinian Authority Minister of Health, Dr. Riyad Al-Zanoun, amongst the first to receive the injection.

Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health Dr. Medhat Muheisen said this stage is important as part of efforts being made to confront the coronavirus pandemic and dampen the outbreak curve.

Medical staff will be among the first to receive the 2,000 doses of the vaccine which were allowed into Gaza late last week, days after it was due to arrive as a result of Israeli occupation forces blocking the transfer of the potentially life-saving medication.

The vaccines were donated by Russia. Calls have been made for Palestinians to register for the vaccine via the Sehaty app. The UAE has sent Gaza a further 20,000 doses.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.