Gaza Official: 240 Homes Destroyed to Say ‘Surrender or Annihilation’

The Israeli military has demolished more than 240 homes in the Gaza Strip in recent days, according to the Gaza government’s media office, which described the development as part of an intensified campaign to forcibly displace civilians and dismantle Palestinian communities.

Speaking to the Anadolu news agency, Ismail al-Thawabta, Director General of the Gaza Media Office, said the increased attacks on residential areas demonstrate Israel’s “scorched-earth policy aimed at emptying cities, destroying livelihoods, and creating widespread fear and societal shock.”

“This criminal behavior shows a premeditated intent to expand genocide and enforce forced displacement of unarmed civilians,” he said.

Al-Thawabta emphasized that the targeted buildings were civilian homes with no military presence, housing families that included children, women, and elderly individuals, in direct contradiction to Israeli justifications.

He characterized the assault as a deliberate message: “Surrender or face total annihilation.”

“This message is rejected and will not succeed. Our Palestinian people, who have endured for decades, will not be broken by occupation bulldozers or missiles,” he added.

Al-Thawabta called on the international community to intervene immediately and stop “this ongoing bloody madness in Gaza.”

Since October 2023, Israel has continued its military campaign in Gaza despite mounting international demands for a ceasefire.

More than 54,400 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, and humanitarian organizations continue to warn of an imminent famine in the besieged territory.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.

Moreover, Israel remains on trial at the International Court of Justice in a landmark case accusing it of genocide against the Palestinian population.

(PC, AA)