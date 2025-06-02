Another Massacre at Rafah Aid Center as Gaza Death Toll Mounts

Gaza health officials report mass casualties as Israeli forces shell humanitarian aid distribution points.

For the second consecutive day, Israeli occupation forces opened fire on Palestinians gathered near an aid distribution center west of Rafah, in southern Gaza, killing and wounding scores.

According to Nasser Hospital sources, at least three Palestinians were killed and 35 others injured while attempting to access aid at a facility reportedly operated with backing from Israeli and US entities.

The wounded were taken to the Red Cross field hospital, while the deceased and critically injured were transferred to Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.

The Government Media Office in Gaza reported that Sunday’s massacre at aid distribution sites west of Rafah and on the Netzarim axis in central Gaza resulted in 32 deaths and 200 injuries.

Since May 27, when these centers were established, at least 52 Palestinians have been killed and over 300 wounded in Israeli attacks on or near the facilities.

🚨 BREAKING: Israeli warplanes have bombed the home of the Abu Muelek family in the Al-Baraka area, south of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza. pic.twitter.com/QT265XUZlH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 2, 2025

In parallel, Israeli air and artillery strikes continued across the Strip. Five Palestinians were reported killed in overnight bombardments, according to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

In Gaza City, Al-Shifa Hospital confirmed the death of a child targeted by Israeli drone fire in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood.

Further injuries were reported following Israeli shelling in the al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City and a residential area in al-Barakah, south of Deir al-Balah.

The director of ambulance services in northern Gaza told Al-Jazeera that 35 Palestinians had been killed near aid sites in the past 24 hours alone.

He added that Israeli forces continue to obstruct emergency teams from reaching the wounded, effectively turning aid centers into death traps.

Citing the Director of Medical Relief in Gaza, the Palestinian Information Center reported that Israeli forces are exploiting civilian gatherings, including those at aid centers, to carry out attacks. Many victims reportedly sustained direct injuries to the head and chest, suggesting deliberate targeting.

Since March 2, Israel has enforced a starvation policy against Gaza’s 2.4 million residents by closing border crossings and preventing humanitarian aid from entering, contributing to widespread famine and mounting fatalities.

Meanwhile, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, affiliated with the Fatah movement, said it shelled a concentration of Israeli military vehicles near the customs office southeast of Khan Yunis with mortar fire.

Backed by the United States, Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza—described by many as genocidal—has resulted in over 175,000 Palestinians killed or wounded since October 7, 2023. The majority of victims are reported to be women and children, with over 14,000 still missing.

(PC, AJA)