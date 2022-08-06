Gaza this Evening: Israeli Aggression and Palestinian Resistance (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The second day of the unprovoked Israeli attack on the besieged Gaza Strip concluded with the devastating news that five children were killed in a single Israeli strike on the Jabaliya refugee camp.

One more death and 40 other injuries were also reported in the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 24 Palestinians have been killed so far and 203 were injured.

The photos below are the latest installment from Palestine Chronicle reporters in Gaza.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)