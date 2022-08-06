IN PHOTOS: A Palestinian House in Gaza Completely Destroyed in Israeli Strike

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

This is the result of Israel’s bombardment of a Palestinian house southwest of Gaza City.

According to local sources, Israeli military warplanes targeted a three-story house owned by the Shamlakh family in the Sheikh Ijlin neighborhood. The building was completely destroyed, while a number of neighboring houses were also badly damaged in the airstrike.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza Mamhoud Ajjour reported on the devastation in the area.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, the Palestine Chronicle)