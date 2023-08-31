Gaza to Resume Great March of Return Protests – Photos

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Higher National Commission of the Great March of Return and Breaking the Gaza Siege agreed on Wednesday to resume demonstrations along the eastern fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel.

“We decided to prepare the return camps along the eastern side of the Gaza Strip to be ready for the resumption of the demonstrations,” the Commission said in a brief statement.

“The demonstrations come as a result of the tightening of the Israeli siege imposed on the Gaza Strip,” the statement added.

The Great March of Return started on 30 March 2018, a day which marks Palestine Land Day.

For almost two years, thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza have protested at the eastern borders of the besieged enclave to demand their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.

At least 305 Palestinians were killed and more than 31,000 others were wounded as Israeli occupation forces used “lethal force” against the unarmed demonstrators.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)