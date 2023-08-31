Four Israeli Soldiers Injured by Explosive Device in Nablus

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Four Israeli soldiers were targeted by a large explosive device while storming into the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Four Israeli soldiers were injured on Wednesday evening when they stormed into the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Israeli media reported.

The Times of Israel quoted the Israeli army as saying that the soldiers were “targeted by a large explosive device detonated by Palestinian fighters.”

Video footage circulating on social media shows a thick could of smoke following the detonation.

Four #Israeli soldiers were injured on Wednesday evening when they stormed into the occupied #WestBank city of #Nablus. pic.twitter.com/Z7OE7g20V0 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 31, 2023

The Israeli army confirmed that an officer and three soldiers were wounded in the explosion, adding that they were listed in good to moderate condition.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nearly 230 Palestinians, many of whom are children, have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied territories since the start of 2023.

United Nations officials have declared that this year is the most violent one in terms of Palestinian casualties in the West Bank since 2005.

(The Palestine Chronicle)