Gaza Women Rally against Annexation (PHOTOS)

By Fawzi Mahmoud

Hundreds of Palestinian women participated in a rally in besieged Gaza to protest Israel’s plan to annex nearly 30% of the occupied West Bank.

The rally on Thursday, July 9, organized by the ‘Popular March against Annexation’, carried signs calling for international action against Israel’s illegal annexation.

Some of the signs read, “No to Annexing the West Bank, “Israel’s illegal annexation is an extremely dangerous escalation. #StopAnnexation,” “#ICC4ISRAEL” and “Palestinian Lives Matter”.

The rally featured several women speakers, who paid tribute to Palestinian women killed and imprisoned by Israel.

(All Photos: Fawzi Mahmoud)

(The Palestine Chronicle)