Church of Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem Shut down again over Coronavirus Spike

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem was closed as a precaution against the coronavirus. (Photo: File)

The Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the occupied city of Jerusalem was once again shut down to worshippers today over the uptick in the highly-contagious virus.

Custodian of the keys of the church Adeeb Joudeh al-Husseini said that the church has been shuttered since today morning as a precautionary measure to battle the pandemic spread in the wake of renewed restrictions on the number of worshippers.

No date was set for reopening the church, which been closed for two months during the first wave of the pandemic but was reopened in late May.

The number of coronavirus cases in Palestine kept its upward trend today with the recording of 463 cases in the last 24 hours, most of them in the district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the current epicenter of the disease in Palestine, bringing the overall total to 6688, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

