Gaza’s ‘Joint Operation Room’ Declares Support for Lions’ Den, Other West Bank Brigades (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Joint Operation Room for the Palestinian Factions in the Gaza Strip held a press conference on Friday, amid rising tensions in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

The Joint Operation Room said that they are “closely following the crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against our people and our holy places, the desecration of Al-Aqsa, and the violent aggressions of our cities, villages and refugee camps”.

While condemning the “barbaric aggression” against the Shuafat refugee camp, which was subjected to a strict siege since last Saturday, the Joint Room also praised “the stubborn heroic resistance in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem”.

The Joint Room expressed its full support of the Lions’ Den group, the Jenin Brigade, the Nablus Brigade, the Tulkarm Brigade, and all other armed groups fighting against the Israeli occupation.

The Joint Room also called on “our people in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the territories occupied in 1948 to escalate their anger and respond to the barbaric Zionist aggression against our holy sites.”

“Palestinian resistance in Gaza will remain a fortress, a sword and a shield for Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa and all the holy sites, in support of the martyrs and the prisoners.”

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)