Young Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Gunfire in Salfit

A young Palestinian man died of wounds he sustained by Israeli gunfire on Saturday, during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mujahed Ahmad Daoud, 31, hailed from the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan in the West Bank province of Salfit.

Daoud was one of five Palestinians injured by Israeli forces in confrontations that erupted during an Israeli military raid on the town, located in the center of the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian young man Mujahid Dawoud (30) has succumbed to his injuries sustained during an lsraeli military raid in Qarawat Bani Hassan, northwest of Salfit. pic.twitter.com/5MCs5eGqst — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 16, 2022

His condition, as well as the condition of another wounded, were described as critical at the time. Daoud was rushed to Istishari Hospital in Ramallah where efforts to save his life failed.

His death brings the death toll of the daily Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people since the beginning of the year to 171, with 15 only killed in October, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)