Gaza’s Parkour Free Runners Are Unstoppable – PHOTOS

March 2, 2024 Articles, Features, Images
Gaza's Parkour free runners entertain children in Rafah. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Mahmoud Ajjour – Gaza

These parkourists would not let anything stop them, as they entertained children at the displacement camps in Rafah. 

Gaza is known for many things: the resilience and the courage of its people, its artists, writers, fighters and much more. 

It is also known for having some of the best parkour free runners in the region. 

Parkour originally started at the Gaza beach, before taking off, in fact, thriving over the ruins of destroyed buildings following Israel’s deadly wars of 2008, known as Cast Lead. 

Now that Gaza is experiencing more than an ordinary war, but an outright genocide, life has, in many ways, come  to a complete standstill. 

But not for these free runners, who are, like the vast majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million population, displaced at the border between Gaza and Egypt. 

These parkourists would not let anything stop them, as they sharpened their skills, and entertained children at the displacement camps in Rafah. 

The Palestine Chronicle attended one of their sessions. 

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

– Mahmoud Ajjour is a Gaza-based photojournalist. He is the Palestine Chronicle’s correspondent in the Gaza Strip.

