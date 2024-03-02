PA Police Raids Jenin, Wounds Freed Palestinian Prisoners – VIDEO

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Armed clashes took place between the Palestinian Authority police and Palestinian Resistance fighters in the Jenin refugee camp.

The violence took place after PA forces tried to arrest a member of the Resistance.

Palestinian press sources reported that the PA security services wanted to arrest the freed prisoner Qais al-Saadi in the Al-Hadaf neighborhood in the vicinity of Jenin refugee camp.

Clashes soon ensued between Resistance fighters and the PA police.

Al-Jazeera correspondent reported that al-Saadi was shot by PA security forces during an attempt to arrest him.

This is not the first time that clashes took place between Resistance fighters and PA police. Clashes between the two sides took place last month in the northern West Bank city of Tubas.

تغطية صحفية: لحظة إطلاق الأجهزة الأمنية الفلسطينية النار تجاه المطارد والأسير المحرر قيس السعدي خلال ملاحقته ومحاولة اعتقاله في حي الهدف بمحيط مخيم جنين. pic.twitter.com/zcZofGLQd0 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) March 2, 2024

The violence started when Resistance fighters went out to the streets of Jenin in preparation for an expected invasion by the Israeli occupation army.

The Resistance was surprised when they were attacked by members of the Palestinian security forces, which led to the outbreak of clashes between them, Al-Jazeera also reported.

The PA is widely criticized for implementing Israel’s security agenda in the occupied West Bank, as it continues to coordinate with the Israeli military occupation to arrest Resistance activists.

(AJA, PC)