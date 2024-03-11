Gaza’s Premature Babies Cling onto Life – Photos

By Mahmoud Ajjour – Gaza

Every day, in Gaza, more than 180 new babies are born into the displacement camps where the vast majority of the Strip’s 2.3 million people now live.

Some do not make it past a few days, others hold on longer. But premature babies are the ones suffering the most, as their survival is entirely dependent on machines, and only a few hospitals in Gaza are functioning, only to offer the most basic medical services.

The Palestine Chronicle visited the Emirati Hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. There, doctors are fighting against numerous odds to save a few remaining premature babies who are still clinging to life.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)