‘Ambushes of Death’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 291

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A video entitled ‘Ambushes of Death’ by Al-Qassam Brigades was released on Tuesday.

The video detailed a complex operation that involved the detonation of a tunnel in the Yabna neighborhood in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah, in addition to an Israeli infantry force being lured into “an explosively-rigged home”.

This was only one of several operations carried out and documented by Palestinian groups in Gaza and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist D9 bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell near Al-Zalal Mosque, east of the city of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard enemy forces penetrating the Juhr al-Dik area in the central Gaza Strip with mortar shells.

“After our fighters’ return from their combat missions… Scenes from the ambushes by Al-Qassam Brigades against Zionist enemy soldiers inside Yabna Camp in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip

“0:16 – Ambushes of death.

Al-Qassam Brigades published scenes from what they described as "ambushes" against Israeli soldiers inside the Yabna Camp in the city of Rafah, in southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/fQvRu9zpmj — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 23, 2024

“0:24 – The first ambush

“- The enemy deployed a loudspeaker device with a camera into the tunnel, and the fighters opened fire at it, damaging it.

“0:58 – After the enemy soldiers entered the tunnel, it was detonated, resulting in them being killed and wounded.

“1:12 – The second ambush.

– A Zionist infantry force entered an explosively-rigged home in Yabna camp.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We, in cooperation with the Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Forces, bombarded Zionist enemy gatherings in the supply line on the Netzarim axis with a barrage of heavy-caliber mortar shells.”

Saraya al Quds fighter wins a barrel staredown between Merkava tank and Yassin 105, returning to his base safely in a joint op in the alleys of al-Shaboura, Rafah. [Qassam Brigades 22/7] pic.twitter.com/DyNjzB3mBq — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) July 22, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Neria Mountain base, which is a brigade command headquarters currently occupied by forces from the Golani Brigade, targeting the positions of their officers and soldiers. The targets were hit accurately, resulting in confirmed casualties.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the headquarters of the Sahel Battalion in the Beit Hillel barracks with Falaq missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Al-Marj site with a Burkan missile, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Ramim barracks “a battalion command headquarters currently occupied by forces from the Golani Brigade” with heavy artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday 23-07-2024, bombarded the Kiryat Shmona settlement with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

Hezbollah launched a rocket barrage towards the Galilee just now pic.twitter.com/mk8aS2zJGd — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷🏴 (@AryJeay) July 22, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a movement of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with artillery shells, hitting them directly, killing and wounding them.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the personnel detection radar at the Birkat Risha site with guided missiles, achieving a direct hit that led to its destruction.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:13 PM on Tuesday, 23-07-2024, targeted a group of Israeli enemy soldiers while they were moving in the Al-Assi site with rocket weapons, hitting them directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)