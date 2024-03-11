Hope amid Ashes – The Rose Salesman of Gaza (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

By Mahmoud Ajjour – Gaza

It is difficult to imagine that Gaza, which is experiencing an outright famine, let alone a genocidal war, still cares for flowers. But Gaza does.

The Palestine Chronicle caught up with a flower salesman in Rafah, as he sold beautiful red Damask roses.

Among other things, Gaza is a major hub for citruses, roses, and resilience. This young man is the embodiment of the latter, too.

He wants people to buy his roses so that he may feed his family.

He told us that those who cannot afford a rose receive one for free anyway.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)