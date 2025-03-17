Gaza’s Silent Killers: The Constant Threat of Unexploded Missiles

By Shaimaa Eid

In Gaza, unexploded missiles and bombs now pose a silent, lingering threat to civilians, turning everyday life into a deadly gamble, as reported by Shaimaa Eid.

Under Gaza’s sky, where the scent of death still lingers, danger no longer comes solely from an airstrike or a sudden attack. Amidst the rubble, beneath the ruins, and in the narrow streets and alleyways, a new, silent killer lurks, mercilessly stalking the city’s exhausted residents.

Unexploded bombs and missiles have turned into silent landmines, waiting to claim new victims at any moment.

In the small neighborhood of Al-Bassa in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, where life has been irrevocably altered, journalist Mohammad Nashbat recounts his harrowing experience with unexploded missiles that threatened his life and the lives of his children.

“In my area, specifically on Tunis Street, an F-16 dropped two missiles that did not explode. This created a deep sense of fear in the community, as there was constant concern that any movement or interaction could trigger an explosion at any moment,” he told the Palestine Chronicle.

Unexploded missiles are not just metal shells; they are ticking time bombs that threaten the lives of thousands of displaced people in these areas.

“The danger remains. Every passing minute feels like it could be the last,” Mohammad added.

Duaa Rayyan, a resident of Al-Nuseirat refugee camp, shares a similar ordeal. “Our last displacement was about eight months ago. Then we received news that an unexploded barrel bomb was lodged above our house.”

“At first, we were terrified to return, but the hardships of living in tents and the illnesses we faced forced us to make a decision. We cleaned up the house and moved back in,” she continued.

“A foreign expert team came and warned us against staying in the house. They said it was extremely dangerous and advised us to leave. But we’re still here—we have nowhere else to go. We are forced to stay, despite everything,” Duaa added.

A Night of Horror in Rafah

Dozens of kilometers away, in Rafah, southern Gaza, another tragedy unfolds through the testimony of Randa Abu Aker, who survived one of the most terrifying nights of her life on February 6, 2024.

“In our three-story house, which was packed with displaced people from northern Gaza, we suddenly heard a reconnaissance drone flying at a disturbingly low altitude,” she told us. “Shortly after, three powerful explosions shook the building. All we could see was dust and smoke filling the house.”

Randa continued, “One missile struck the guest room on the third floor, killing several displaced people who were staying there. Another missile hit a sleeping area, also claiming lives”

“The third, which did not explode, lodged in the hallway on the first floor. Had it gone off, it would have caused a massive massacre, as most of the displaced were gathered on the first floor.”

NYT: Israel dropped two 900-kg bombs on Jabaliya on October 31. 🎥 One of the unexploded Israeli bombs that dropped on a home in #Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/YhqjpRgVkr pic.twitter.com/4rJTPhTIAD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 26, 2023

Looking back, Randa describes the terror that gripped her family and the displaced residents.

“We were paralyzed with fear. We had to evacuate the house and retrieve the bodies from the upper floors. Shortly afterward, specialized teams—who at that time were still able to operate—arrived, dismantled the missile, and removed it.”

However, the danger of unexploded missiles extends far beyond their initial impact.

“We couldn’t return to the first floor until we were assured that the unexploded missile was completely neutralized and the civil defense teams confirmed the area was safe,” Randa added.

A Catastrophe in Jabaliya

Imad Abu Seif, a resident of the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, recalls a haunting memory. “An unexploded missile landed near Al-Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital in the early days of the latest military offensive on the camp.”

“The missile lay in the street for a long time. Women and children passed by it daily, as if it were just another part of life under war,” he continued.

Speaking with a heavy voice, Imad described how people eventually grew accustomed to its presence, despite the looming danger. “Then disaster struck. The occupation forces dropped another missile nearby, triggering a massive explosion that resulted in a horrific massacre, killing many—most of them children.”

Forced to flee his home, Imad said, “These are not just unexploded missiles; they are delayed death sentences, lying in wait to tear lives apart at any moment. What we experience in Gaza is not life—it is a constant struggle with death that lurks around every corner.”

A Growing and Unchecked Threat

According to the Government Media Office in Gaza, approximately 7,500 tons of unexploded ordnance remain scattered in homes and under the rubble. “There is an urgent need to bring in specialized teams and explosives experts to neutralize these deadly remnants and eliminate their threat,” the office stated.

International organizations have also warned that at least 6,000 bombs—out of 45,000 dropped by Israeli forces on Gaza between October 7 and mid-January—failed to detonate, posing an ongoing risk to civilians.

Meanwhile, Major Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Gaza Civil Defense, confirmed in a statement that many missiles and projectiles remain lodged in homes and streets, unexploded and deadly.

He stressed that these remnants pose a significant danger, as they can detonate due to a secondary explosion nearby or even through tampering by children—something that has tragically led to the deaths of Palestinian children in Gaza over many years of wars and escalations.

In response, civil defense teams have been marking hazardous areas with warning signs or setting up stone barriers around them.

Basal urged residents to report any unexploded ordnance immediately and to keep a safe distance. “These remnants are everywhere across Gaza,” he warned. “They include missiles, drone bombs, live ammunition, and artillery shells—all of which pose an imminent and unpredictable threat to civilians.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)