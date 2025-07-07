Scores Killed in Israeli Strikes as UN Warns of Food System Collapse in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinians were killed or wounded in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, as the United Nations warned that preventing humanitarian aid from entering the territory amid a deepening famine would result in even more deaths.

Israeli bombardment targeted areas in the eastern and northern parts of Gaza from Sunday night until dawn Monday, accompanied by ground operations. Eyewitnesses reported hearing violent and successive explosions.

Hospital sources in Gaza reported that at least 35 Palestinians were killed since dawn on Monday, including 18 in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip.

Emergency services confirmed that Israeli forces opened fire near an aid distribution center north of Rafah, killing two people and injuring 20 others.

In Khan Yunis, the Nasser Medical Complex reported three fatalities in separate strikes on the central, western, and southern areas of the city.

In the central Gaza Strip, three members of the al-Jadi family were killed in an Israeli airstrike on their home in the al-Bureij refugee camp, according to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah. A separate attack in Deir al-Balah wounded four Palestinians, all of them seriously, in a tent sheltering displaced families.

In northern Gaza, six Palestinians, including an infant, were killed in an Israeli strike on a medical clinic housing displaced persons in central Gaza City. Most of the victims were women and children. According to local sources, the infant had been displaced with his family from the city’s eastern districts. The fate of the parents remains unknown.

Elsewhere, one Palestinian was killed and several others were injured in a strike on an apartment building in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Since dawn on Sunday, hospital sources have documented the killing of 82 Palestinians in Israeli strikes across the Strip, with concentrated attacks on Gaza City, the Nuseirat refugee camp, and Khan Yunis.

The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 57,523 martyrs and 136,617 wounded since October 7, 2023. Hospitals in the Strip received the bodies of 105 martyrs and 356 wounded over the past 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/9tRtC3CRQ1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 7, 2025

Brink of Collapse

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that the food system in Gaza is on the verge of total collapse, citing increasing famine and the systematic obstruction of aid as factors that could cause further mass civilian deaths.

According to the UN, many families are risking their lives just to find food. Rates of acute malnutrition among children have doubled, and infant formula supplies are nearing depletion.

Since May 27, Tel Aviv and Washington have been operating a restricted aid distribution scheme through the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” bypassing UN oversight. The Israeli army has repeatedly targeted civilians queuing for aid, effectively forcing Palestinians to choose between starvation and being shot.

International organizations and UN agencies have condemned the Israeli-American aid mechanism as part of a broader campaign of genocide against Palestinians.

UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Francesca Albanese stated that a genocidal campaign is being carried out under the guise of humanitarian assistance.

Amnesty International accused Israel of imposing a deadly mix of hunger and disease on Palestinians, turning the need for aid into a deadly trap. Doctors Without Borders said Israel is using aid as a means to displace the population, calling it a strategy of ethnic cleansing.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel—with direct support from the United States—has waged a genocidal war on Gaza, killing or wounding over 193,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. More than 14,000 remain missing, hundreds of thousands have been displaced, and famine continues to claim lives, including those of many children.

