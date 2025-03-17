Settler Attacks on West Bank Villages Intensify amid Israel’s Military Operations

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers, backed by Israeli army forces, have increased attacks on Palestinians and their homes across the occupied West Bank, including the towns of Masaffer Yatta and Wadi Hilweh.

In Masaffer Yatta, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), local activist Osama Makhamreh said a group of settlers attacked the homes of residents in the village of Susiya and assaulted one of the families, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Monday.

A fascist settler chases a flock of sheep in Masafer Yatta, while another settler beats the sheep and the Palestinian shepherd. Settlers deliberately follow this systematic policy and enjoy full immunity from the state for these barbaric acts, which occur on a daily basis. pic.twitter.com/zUxuSlGpAc — Basel Adra (@basel_adra) March 15, 2025

Settler attacks have been ongoing in the town with not just homes but livestock and pastures being damaged or destroyed in the aggression, with the aim of displacing them from their land in order to expand illegal settlements.

The town of Masaffer Yatta was featured in the recent Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land.

Co-producer of the film, Basel Adra, who resides in the town posted video footage to X on Friday showing settlers chasing a flock of sheep while another settler attacked a shepherd.

“The goal is to seize the land, steal it, and destroy the livelihoods of Palestinian families,” Adra said.

Hebron Attacks

On Sunday evening, a mob of illegal settlers also attacked Palestinian homes in several neighborhoods of the Old City of Hebron, WAFA reported.

The report cited local activist Aref Jaber as saying that the settlers attacked homes in the Jaber and as-Salaymeh neighborhoods, as well as in Wadi Nasara, which are adjacent to the Kiryat Arba settlement, built illegally on Palestinian land east of Hebron.

Jaber also reported settler violence in the Jaber, as-Salaymeh, and Wadi Nasara districts.

Under the army’s cover, Israeli settler mobs attack a Palestinian house during their raid of Jaber neighborhood in Hebron city, the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/U4VU0wcYQ7 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 16, 2025

During the attacks, 64-year-old Abdul Aziz al-Shantir sustained head injuries when settlers stormed his shop.

Earlier on Sunday, settlers attacked Palestinian homes in Wadi al-Hussein, east of the city, throwing stones and empty bottles at the houses. No injuries were however reported.

Settlers also attacked Palestinian citizens in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi Hilweh in Silwan, according to the Jerusalem Governorate, WAFA reported.

Nabi Saleh Raided

On Sunday evening, occupation forces stormed the village of Nabi Saleh northwest of Ramallah, WAFA reported.

Israeli forces stormed the village on foot and fired live ammunition at a vehicle belonging to a resident parked outside his home, causing damage to the vehicle. No injuries or detentions have been reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Palestine Chronicle (@palestinechron)

On Friday, settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the northern West Bank, setting fire to six homes and a vehicle.

The settlers also attempted to abduct a four-month-old baby as well as a one-year-old child, from one of the homes, according to reports.

Tulkarm Escalations

The Israeli occupation forces continued their aggression against the city of Tulkarm and its camp for the 50th consecutive day and for the 37th day against the Nur Shams camp.

This includes intensive raids on homes and the forced expulsion of residents, WAFA reported.

On Sunday night, remaining families in the Qaqun neighborhood were ordered to leave the camp, while the Israeli forces assaulted residents in the Abu al-Foul neighborhood as they attempted to enter their homes to collect essential supplies.

Israeli soldiers fired sound bombs and live bullets at women and children who attempted to return to the camp, in a dangerous escalation that exacerbates the suffering of residents who have been forced to flee their homes due to the ongoing aggression.

Earlier, the occupation troops forced the remaining residents of the Maraba’a Hanoun neighborhood in the camp to forcibly evacuate their homes, amid threats and warnings of arresting anyone still there.

Evacuated at Gunpoint

Israeli troops also forced five families in the Dhnaba suburb, near Tulkarm camp, to leave their homes at gunpoint, while the occupation forces turned the homes into military outposts.

According to WAFA, 200 families have been displaced from their homes in several neighborhoods in Tulkarm camp, particularly those on the outskirts, over the past two days.

In another violation, the occupation forces detained Red Crescent medical crews who attempted to enter the camp and assaulted volunteer paramedic Fathi Nasrallah.

They also continued to raid homes and shops inside the camp, vandalizing and stealing from the belongings. Several dwellings were converted into military barracks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Palestine Chronicle (@palestinechron)

Later, Israeli troops were deployed along the road between Nour Shams Camp and the Employees’ Housing District in the Aktaba suburb east of the city. Homes were raided and residents were interrogated.

At the same time, military reinforcements were sent to the city and its two camps, passing through its main streets.

These attacks occurred amid the ongoing escalation by the occupation forces in the city of Tulkarm and its two camps, which resulted in the killing of 13 citizens, including a child and two women, one of whom was eight months pregnant.

Jenin Operation Ongoing

In Jenin, the Israeli occupation continued its aggression on the city of Jenin and its camp for the 56th consecutive day, amidst the razing and burning of homes, as well as the conversion of some homes into military barracks.

WAFA reported that the occupation forces continued to send military reinforcements to the Jenin camp and nearby neighborhoods in the city since the early hours on Monday, accompanied by water tanks, amidst the circling of warplanes over the city.

Occupation tanks and armored vehicles were positioned around the camp, while bulldozers continue to level streets and widen others to allow the entry of military vehicles.

In a press statement, Jenin Mayor Mohammad Jarrar said that the number of displaced people from the camp has risen to 21,000, with 25 percent of Jenin’s population currently displaced, WAFA reported.

Meanwhile, Jenin Municipality Director Mamdouh Assaf said that the occupation forces have razed 100 percent of Jenin camp, 85 percent of the city’s streets, and nearly 8,000 commercial establishments have been completely closed. The residents of entire neighborhoods in the camp have been forcibly displaced.

The ongoing occupation forces’ aggression on Jenin since January 21 has resulted in the killing of 34 Palestinians and the injury of dozens more, in addition to unprecedented destruction of infrastructure and public and private property, according to WAFA.

(PC, WAFA, Anadolu)