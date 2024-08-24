Genocide Continues – Israel Targets Gatherings, Tents of Displaced Palestinians in Gaza

Israel continued its attacks on different areas of the Strip claiming the lives of several Palestinians and injuring others on the 323 day-old genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation army concentrated its attacks in different parts of Deir Al-Balah in the center of Gaza and Khan Yunis in the south.

East of Deir Al-Balah, namely in the Abu Areef area, Israel’s occupation warplanes targeted a gathering of Palestinians killing at least one civilian and injuring scores of others, per local sources.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Israeli occupation raids and operations reduced the safe areas in the Gaza Strip from 230 km to 35 km. PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The number of victims of the Israeli occupation's bombing of the Al-Katiba area in Khan Yunis has risen to 11. PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A… pic.twitter.com/J5NT9NoVtI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 24, 2024

Also east of Deir Al-Balah, Israeli warplanes targeted the tents of displaced Palestinians resulting in the injury of several Palestinian civilians including women.

In conjunction, the Israeli artillery bombed the Hakr Al-Jamil area in Deir Al-Balah injuring several people.

In the meantime, in Khan Younis in the south of the Strip, Israeli drones bombed the Al-Katiba area east of the city killing two Palestinians.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,223 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,981 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(WAFA, PC)