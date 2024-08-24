GAZA LIVE BLOG: Hamas Delegation Heads to Cairo | Massacres in Khan Yunis | Hezbollah Launches Massive Attack – Day 323

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A delegation from the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas is heading to Cairo on Saturday, according to Al-Jazeera. The bodies of 12 Palestinians were recovered from Hamad Residential City, northwest of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Hezbollah launched 14 attacks on Israeli military sites. This is the largest number of attacks launched bin 35 days. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,265 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,144 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, August 24, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 12 Palestinians were recovered from Hamad Residential City, northwest of Khan Yunis.

IRANIAN MINISTRY OF INTELLIGENCE: Reports indicate that internal elements were not involved in the assassination of the head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Ismail Haniyeh.

HAARETZ: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is leading Israel to a dangerous crossroads between a hostage deal or escalation.

CHANNEL 12: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to US President Joe Biden to evacuate one kilometer of the Philadelphia corridor south of the Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in Kiryat Shmona, Kfar Giladi and Tel Hai in the Upper Galilee.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted an Israeli troop carrier with a “Yassin 105” shell east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Israeli occupation raids and operations reduced the safe areas in the Gaza Strip from 230 km to 35 km.

Saturday, August 24, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: There were injuries in a bomb explosion dropped by an Israeli drone near a school in the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

CALCALIST: Hezbollah’s precision missiles are capable of reaching every corner of Israel.

AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and three others were injured by Israeli fire in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The number of victims of the Israeli occupation’s bombing of the Al-Katiba area in Khan Yunis has risen to 11.

Saturday, August 24, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed in the Israeli occupation’s bombing of the Al-Katiba area in Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: A delegation from Hamas is heading to Cairo today.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of Palestinians were killed and others were injured when the occupation aircraft bombed citizens in the Abu Areef area, east of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Saturday, August 24, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Artillery shelling from Israeli tanks penetrating the Hakr Al-Jami’ area in Deir al-Balah amid clashes with the resistance.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Air strikes and artillery shelling targeted eastern Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Saturday, August 24, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation targeted eastern Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip with air strikes and artillery shelling.

Saturday, August 24, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army targeted the outskirts of the Kounine Forest and Maroun al-Ras in southern Lebanon with artillery shelling.

Saturday, August 24, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft targeted the Ain Jalut towers in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Saturday, August 24, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Kfar Yuval settlement in the Galilee Finger in northern Israel.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The number of victims of the bombing that targeted a house in the Al-Amal neighborhood in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, has risen to 9 martyrs.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army blew up residential buildings west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Saturday, August 24, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: Interceptor missiles were fired into the skies of the city of Kiryat Ata, east of Haifa in northern Israel, and the Israeli army confirmed the interception of a suspicious air target launched from Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the cities of Tamra and I’billin in the Lower Galilee, northern Israel.

Saturday, August 24, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces carried out a violent raid on Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, and also blew up residential buildings in the Kuwaiti roundabout area, the Aliyin square, and the university college, south of Gaza City.

Saturday, August 24, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: Hezbollah launched 14 attacks on Israeli military sites. This is the largest number of attacks launched in 35 days.

WASHINGTON POST: Netanyahu feels pressure to release captives.

Friday, August 23, 11:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-MASIRAH: The Ansarallah in Yemen broadcast footage of a Greek ship burning in the Red Sea, saying it “violated the decision to ban entry to the ports of occupied Palestine.”

