UK to Designate Hamas as Terror Organization to ‘Combat Antisemitism’

The UK will designate Hamas as a terror organization, making support for it in the country punishable by up to ten years in jail, the Guardian has reported.

Under plans due to be announced by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel today, the Palestinian political and resistance group will be proscribed under the Terrorism Act, which would ban the organization’s flags and meetings in the country.

Uk Home Sec.Priti Patel:Hamas has significant terrorist capabilities & that's why I 've taken action to proscribe the movement in its entirety

“We’ve taken the view that we can no longer disaggregate the sort of military and political side,” she said. The UK has previously designated Hamas’ military wing, the Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades as a terror group. Patel claimed the move would help tackle anti-Semitism.

“Hamas is fundamentally and rabidly antisemitic,” she is expected to say later today during her visit to the US. “Antisemitism is an enduring evil which I will never tolerate. Jewish people routinely feel unsafe – at school, in the streets, when they worship, in their homes, and online.”

“This step will strengthen the case against anyone who waves a Hamas flag in the United Kingdom, an act that is bound to make Jewish people feel unsafe.”

The US, EU and Canada have all previously blacklisted the group, which governs the besieged Gaza Strip.

