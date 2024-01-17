Germany Considers Sending Tank Ammunition to Israel – Der Spiegel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The German government is reportedly considering the delivery of tank ammunition to Israel to support its onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to a report on Tuesday in the German magazine, Der Spiegel, the departments involved have already agreed “in principle” to approve a supply of precision ammunition for tanks.

Berlin received a request to supply Israel with around 10,000 rounds of 120mm precision shells of 120mm caliber to the Israeli army in November last year, the magazine reported.

ON THE MOST PECULIAR DISAPPEARANCE

OF THE FAMED GERMAN RATIONALITY

FROM GERMANY’S POSITION ON

ISRAEL-PALESTINE Germans of all political and social, ilks pride themselves – and I think rightly so – for a tradition of rationality. It is after all the country that spawned Immanuel… pic.twitter.com/aiitPfMlcB — Yanis Varoufakis (@yanisvaroufakis) January 17, 2024

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has condemned “in the strongest terms” the approval by the German government, saying it “turns Germany into a direct partner in the war against our people and bears full political and moral responsibility for the war crimes committed” by Israel as well as “the genocide” against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dr. Bassem Naim of the Hamas Politburo, said “It seems that Germany is reproducing its history filled with sins against humanity, and it has not been deterred by all the lessons of the recent past.”

Berlin is considering supplying the Israeli army from the stocks of the German army in order to urgently respond to the request, Al Mayadeen reported. The industry cannot provide the required amount of ammunition immediately, the report added.

Defense Exports to Israel Up in 2023

A German government source reportedly told Reuters in November that the German defense export approvals to Israel “so far this year (2023)” had risen nearly tenfold from the year before.

As of November 2, Berlin had approved the export of close to 303 million euros’ ($323 million) worth of defense equipment to Israel, compared to only 32 million euros’ worth of defense exports approved in 2022, Reuters news agency reported.

“Our people will not forget and not forgive anyone who participated in the aggression against us,” Dr. Naim said.

Namibia Condemns Berlin’s Support of Israel

Namibia on Saturday condemned Germany’s offer to intervene on Israel’s behalf in the case brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

In a statement, President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, expressed “deep concern with the shocking decision communicated by the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany yesterday, 12 January 2024, in which it rejected the morally upright indictment brought forward by South Africa” before the ICJ that “Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.”

“Germany cannot morally express commitment to the United Nations Convention against genocide, including atonement for the genocide in Namibia, whilst supporting the equivalent of a holocaust and genocide in Gaza,” the statement also said, noting that various international organizations “have chillingly concluded that Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza.”

German colonial forces carried out the Namibian genocide against the indigenous Herero and Nama peoples between 1904 and 1908. At least 65,000 Herero and 10,000 Nama lost their lives.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,448 Palestinians have been killed, and 61,504 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

