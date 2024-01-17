Israeli Occupation Forces Hands over Body of 3-Year-Old Palestinian Girl

January 17, 2024 Blog, News, Videos
Ruqaya Abu Dahouk, 3, was killed by Israeli occupation forces at a military checkpoint. (Photo: via social media)

Ruqaya Abu Dahouk, 3, was killed by Israeli occupation forces on January 7. Her body was withheld by Israeli occupation authorities for ten days.

Israeli occupation authorities handed over on Tuesday night the body of a three-year-old Palestinian girl, who was killed by Israeli army fire on January 7, after withholding it for ten days, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The body of four-year-old Ruqaya Abu Dahouk, a resident of Beit Iksa, northwest of occupied Jerusalem, was transferred to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah.

On January 7, Israeli forces opened fire on two vehicles crossing the Beit Iksa military checkpoint, which resulted in the killing of the three-year-old little girl.

A married couple, who were onboard the second car that was targeted by the Israeli fire, were also killed in the shooting. 

They were identified as Mohammed Abu Eid and his wife, Duha, from the town of Biddu, northwest of Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC)

