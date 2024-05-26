More Statements Followed – Resistance Roundup – Day 233

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Soon after the news that the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza captured Israeli soldiers, more statements from various Palestinian groups continued to arrive.

One statement reported that “5 Zionist tanks, 2 military bulldozers, and an armored personnel carrier (were targeted) with Al-Yassin 105 shells, tandem shells, and Shuath explosive devices,.”

More statements followed.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Merkava 4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard enemy forces penetrating the Al-Qasasib neighborhood in Jabalia Camp with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard Tel Aviv with a large barrage of rockets in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians. “After returning from the combat lines, our fighters reported targeting 5 Zionist tanks, 2 military bulldozers, and an armored personnel carrier with Al-Yassin 105 shells, tandem shells, and Shuath explosive devices, as well as guerilla action devices in the “Block 2” area and Al-Dakhiliyah Street in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam fired a large rocket barrage towards Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/nHMvTw6PQW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 26, 2024

“Al-Qassam Brigades target enemy forces positioned in the “Netzarim” axis with 114 mm short-range “Rajoom” rockets. “After returning from the combat lines, our fighters reported targeting a Zionist Merkava tank with a Shuath explosive device in the vicinity of Al-Ansar Mosque, east of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades, in cooperation with Saraya Al-Quds, strike a gathering of enemy forces north of Jabalia Camp with mortar shells. “In the vicinity of the Khulafa’ Mosque in Jabalia Camp in the northern Strip: Qassam fighters were able to target a Zionist troop carrier and a D9 military bulldozer with two Al-Yassin 105 shells, in addition to targeting a “Merkavah 4” tank.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We are engaged in fierce clashes with machine guns and anti-tank rockets with soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy in the axis of advancement, in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip. “We bombed the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip with a rocket barrage. “After our fighters returned from the front lines in Jabalia Camp, they confirmed targeting a group of enemy soldiers with an anti-personnel shell while they were taking cover in a building, confirming that its members were killed or injured. “In joint operation with the Al-Qassam Brigades, we targeted enemy Zionist soldiers in the axis of advance, north of Jabalia camp, with a barrage of standard 60-caliber mortar shells.

“We bombed, with a barrage of regular mortar shells, a gathering of advancing enemy soldiers and vehicles in Al-Qasasib neighborhood in the city of Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip. “We targeted a Zionist military vehicle with an RPG shell east of Salah al-Din Gate, south of the city of Rafah.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on the morning of Sunday, 26-5-2024, targeted the technical systems at the Al-Abad site with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly, which led to their destruction. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on the morning of Sunday, 26-5-2024, launched an intense fire attack with rockets and artillery shells, targeting the Jal Al-Alam site and the deployment of enemy soldiers around it. They achieved direct hits and inflicted confirmed losses on them. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:50 PM on Sunday, 26-5-2024, targeted Al-Malikiyah site, and gathering of enemy soldiers in its vicinity with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, Sunday, 26-5-2024, targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the Avivim settlement. They also targeted buildings used by soldiers in the Margaliot settlement with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, Sunday, 26-5-2024, targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the Snir settlement with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday, 26-05-2024, targeted the battalion command headquarters in the “Liman” barracks with rocket launchers.