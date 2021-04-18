Halt Israel’s Genocidal Policies is Quds Day Message

By Iqbal Jassat

As global solidarity movements in support of Palestine’s freedom struggle begin preparations for the annual Quds Day commemoration, America’s new administration, under president Joe Biden, remains stuck in the mud.

Each year during the month of Ramadan, the last Friday is dedicated to raising awareness on the illegal dispossession, occupation and ongoing atrocities perpetrated by the apartheid regime. Quds Day, as it was called for by the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini, has galvanized civil rights movements across the world to support and sustain action programs to free Palestine from the yoke of Zionist colonialism.

This year promises to see an intensification of activities and events. Given Israel’s belligerence, arrogant display of bigotry and intolerance of civilized values, it is doubtful that support for its racist policies which subjugates Palestinians in ghettos will be sustained.

Ethnic cleansing, the crime of apartheid, war crimes and defiance of international conventions are parts of a catalog of horrors which for decades have become synonymous with Israel. And as hideous state-sponsored terror is unleashed on a daily basis in Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem and across the rest of ’48 Palestine by Zionist-linked settler-colonialists, the world cringes in horror.

Israel’s notorious security agencies ranging from Shin Bet to Mossad have long since eclipsed the terror associated with South Africa’s apartheid-era killers. That they commit crimes in the full knowledge of their political masters and with the complicity of the regime’s defense forces, IDF, in broad daylight, is symbolic of tyranny and despotism.

Having enjoyed immunity from prosecution during the Trump era, it believes that this will continue with the Biden administration. So far all indications are that notwithstanding the stark contrast between the Republicans and Democrats, Israel’s status as a “holy cow” binds them. They may differ on a whole range of issues except Israel.

The latest report on Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying he anticipates more “normalization” agreements for Israel, attests to this.

Speaking at the Israeli Embassy’s virtual celebration of Independence Day, or Yom Haatzmaut, Blinken made it clear, “the United States welcomes and supports the recent normalization agreements.”

Referring to the discredited “Abraham Accords” imposed by the Trump administration on four Arab dictatorships, Blinken unashamedly pledged to sustain the corruption-laden normalization push:

“We will continue to urge more countries to normalize relations with Israel — and will look for other opportunities to expand cooperation among countries in the region. As a result, I expect Israel’s group of friends to grow even wider in the year ahead.”

Servitude to Israel, which was the hallmark of Donald Trump and his team of right-wing zealots, is continuing unabashedly by Joe Biden and his team.

Those who naively believed that replacing Trump with a Democrat would put the brakes on Israel’s wanton defiance will surely be disappointed. Under the Trump administration, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain established full ties with Israel, and Sudan and Morocco launched the process.

And those who had foolishly hoped that President Joe Biden would not maintain the incentives to normalize relations with Israel will find their trust betrayed. The latest example of the sale of stealth combat aircraft to the UAE being given the green light illustrates that the White House is unlikely to leverage any incentive to disadvantage Israel.

At a time when atrocities perpetrated by the rogue regime are documented and broadcast via mainstream as well as social media platforms by human rights NGOs in Israel, it is striking to note that the Biden administration has chosen to turn a blind eye.

Though the bias against Palestine is reflected in the White House, rumblings of discontent with Israel’s genocidal policies are increasingly becoming louder in the Senate, Congress, Academia, Universities and colleges.

Quds Day commemorations in cities across America will undoubtedly add to the demand for effective and drastic steps in defense of Palestinian rights. So too is the expectation of rallies and protest meetings under the banner of Quds Day across many parts of the world including South Africa.

– Iqbal Jassat is an Executive Member of the South Africa-based Media Review Network. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle. Visit: www.mediareviewnet.com