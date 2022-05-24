Israeli Forces Issue Demolition Orders in Masafer Yatta

Israeli forces on Monday issued demolition orders against three other houses in the Masafer Yatta area in the south of the West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli forces ordered the demolition of three houses in al-Juwaya community in Masafer Yatta in the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

The Israeli army has been trying to drive Palestinians out of #MasaferYatta for at least 40 years, since designating 7,400 acres of privately-owned Palestinian agricultural land as “Firing Zone 918”. Declaring military zone was merely an excuse for Israel to take over their land pic.twitter.com/nyLSTymRIu — "Solidarity is a verb" (@SaveSJarrah) May 23, 2022

Fouad al-Amour, coordinator of the Protection and Resilience Committees, told WAFA that Israeli forces stormed the community and handed three residents orders to demolish their homes. He added that the soldiers also handed a resident of the nearby community of Ein al-Beida a notice to tear down his agricultural room.

Considered one of the eastern suburbs of Yatta, al-Juwaya is heavily targeted by the Israeli occupation measures intended to obliterate Palestinian construction expansion.

Masafer Yatta is a collection of almost 19 villages that rely heavily on animal husbandry as the main source of livelihood.

Apartheid Israel begins ethnic cleansing of Indigenous Palestinian community in Masafer Yatta. Soldier admits their task was to make the lives of Palestinians "miserable."https://t.co/I5C4j81fr4 — BDS movement (@BDSmovement) May 23, 2022

The Israeli High Court ruled on May 4 in favor of demolishing 12 communities in Masafer Yatta and displacing thousands of their residents under the claim of being present in a firing zone area.

Located in Area C of the West Bank, under full Israeli administrative and military control, the area has been subjected to repeated Israeli violations by settlers and soldiers targeting their main source of living – livestock.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)