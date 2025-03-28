Hamas Affirms Readiness to Continue Talks, Urges Arab Nations to ‘Break Silence’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Hamas leader affirmed the movement’s readiness on Thursday to continue negotiations to end Israel’s ongoing genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip.

“The past period had seen the introduction of several initiatives and proposals aimed at de-escalation and halting the aggression, as well as implementing humanitarian political steps, including the withdrawal from Gaza, prisoner exchanges, the beginning of reconstruction, and the lifting of the blockade,” Mahmoud Mardawi said in a statement.

He said the Palestinian factions engaged with these initiatives “responsibly and seriously.”

“Yet the (Israeli) occupation reneged on the understandings, broke its promises to mediators, and returned to its policies of killing and escalation,” Mardawi stated.

For the past 18 months, Hamas has participated in indirect negotiations with Israel mediated by Qatari, Egyptian, and US officials. While some agreements were reached, Tel Aviv repeatedly violated them, preventing a final resolution, the Anadolu news agency reported.

‘Harshest Phases of Struggle’

Mardawi pointed out that the Palestinian people in Gaza are experiencing one of the harshest phases in their struggle, facing continuous aggression, repeated massacres, and a suffocating humanitarian crisis amid international silence and regional complicity.

He called on Arab and Islamic nations “to break the silence, move beyond symbolic statements, and take real action to restore the status of Palestine, Al-Quds, and the central cause of the nation.”

Gaza Civil Defense teams have found the body of a colleague in Rafah’s Sultan neighborhood, while five others remain missing. There are indications that Israeli forces directly targeted their teams in the area. #Gaza #Rafah #Palestine pic.twitter.com/Qy2NkgSqP3 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 28, 2025

Mardawi said Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire agreement “not only reveals the arrogance of the occupier but also places the international community before a new test: either it acts in accordance with law and justice, or it continues its policy of double standards, threatening stability not only in Palestine but across the entire region.”

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

‘Resistance a Legitimate Means’

Mardawi emphasized that “On International Al-Quds Day, the Palestinian cause resurfaces strongly—not as a fleeting political issue but as a matter of liberation and human dignity.”

“Resistance has never been an act of chaos but has always been and remains a legitimate means against oppression and a path toward justice and liberation,” the Hamas leader said.

The time has come, he added, “to restore Palestinian rights and to open the path for a just and comprehensive solution that ends the occupation and guarantees freedom and dignity for the struggling people.”

Cairo ‘Working’ on Ceasefire

Egyptian state media reported that a security delegation travelled to Qatar to continue negotiations aimed at releasing detainees and captives as part of an interim effort to reduce Israel’s bombing of Gaza, the Middle East Monitor (MEMO) reported.

🚨Ceasefire Updates: Egypt has received “positive indications” from Israel regarding a newly proposed ceasefire plan, according to security sources who spoke to Reuters on Thursday, March 27. This proposal outlines a structured approach to de-escalation, featuring a… pic.twitter.com/dRx0J3prMO — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) March 28, 2025

On Wednesday, the report added, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Cairo was “steadily working to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and to implement its subsequent phases”, calling for mobilising efforts “to stop the bloodshed and restore calm and stability to the region”.

Palestinian Tribes Body

Meanwhile, the National Gathering of Palestinian Tribes, Clans and Families has “categorically rejected” suspicious attempts aimed at exploiting Palestinian tribes and families to serve the Israeli occupation’s agendas, according to Quds Press, cited by the Middle East Monitor (MEMO).

In a statement issued on Thursday, the body said Palestinian unity, resilience and steadfastness have shattered the Israeli occupation’s schemes and plans aimed at sowing division in Gaza under various pretexts.

The statement added that in light of these schemes, some groups have emerged at a “suspicious time” to mobilise individuals on behalf of Palestinian families, clans and tribes, raising demands that are completely in line with those of the Israeli enemy and its agents.

Firm Message

The group emphasised that Palestinian tribes, clans and families are an integral component of the Palestinian people and have formed a solid barrier against one of the Israeli enemy’s most dangerous schemes, which has attempted to create local alternatives loyal to it, the report added.

The group warned those speaking on behalf of Palestinian tribes and clans against participating in the suspicious movement, affirming its non-participation and called on the Palestinian people not to be drawn into it.

It called for a firm confrontation with those attempting to sow discord among the Palestinian people at this exceptional time in history.

(PC, Anadolu, MEMO)